Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference 2026 To Showcase Developer Innovation And Women In Web3
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About Blockchain Futurist Conference
The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America's leading Web3 and AI events, founded in 2018 by Untraceable Events and now part of EmeraldX while remaining led by its original team. Known for immersive nightclub and dayclub venues, high-energy stages, and its signature VIP Cabana experience, Futurist brings together top and speakers like Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson, and Eric Trump to explore Web3, crypto, AI, and emerging technologies through real networking and unforgettable experiences. For more information about the event, visit .
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