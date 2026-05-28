Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference 2026 To Showcase Developer Innovation And Women In Web3

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ETHWomen and ETHToronto are set to return as featured programming tracks at the Blockchain Futurist Conference 2026 on July 21–22 at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. ETHToronto, now in its fifth year and sponsored by Autheo, will bring together builders, hackers, and innovators from across the Ethereum and broader Web3 ecosystem. ETHWomen will once again provide a dynamic experience centered on connecting, celebrating, and advancing women in the Web3 and blockchain space. The event will feature notable speakers including Staci Warden, Ada Vaughan, Janet Adams, Jaime Leverton, and Lisa Loud. The combined programming reflects Blockchain Futurist Conference's strategy of building a multi-layered Web3 ecosystem that includes developer education, AI programming, beginner bootcamps, and community-driven networking experiences.

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About Blockchain Futurist Conference

The Blockchain Futurist Conference is one of North America's leading Web3 and AI events, founded in 2018 by Untraceable Events and now part of EmeraldX while remaining led by its original team. Known for immersive nightclub and dayclub venues, high-energy stages, and its signature VIP Cabana experience, Futurist brings together top and speakers like Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson, and Eric Trump to explore Web3, crypto, AI, and emerging technologies through real networking and unforgettable experiences. For more information about the event, visit .

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