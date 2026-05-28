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Qatar Strongly Condemns Targeting Of Kuwait With Missiles And Drones


2026-05-28 02:06:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the targeting of the sisterly State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, considering it a blatant violation of its sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks and to work towards de-escalation in order to restore regional and international security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty and security.

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Gulf Times

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