Protecting Our Planet: Turning Climate Awareness Into Action

MENAFN - 3BL) Launched in 2022, Carbon Out is our global employee engagement initiative designed to empower our people to operate sustainably and deliver innovative solutions. Our passionate team, equipped with deep domain knowledge and technical proficiency across various energy sectors, finds innovative ways of reducing both operational and value chain emissions. Through Carbon Out, our people gain access to tools, funding, and resources, enabling them to drive emission reductions throughout our business.

In our 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, we highlight a range of global projects driven by our employees that reduce our operational emissions, resulting in change in behaviors and actions that drive long- term change. In this article, we take a closer look at one project led by our cultural and change ambassadors in conjunction with the Climate Fresk initiative.

Spotlight on progress: Unlocking Carbon Out ideas through climate awareness

In 2025, cultural and change ambassadors across our internal emissions reduction program - the Carbon Out network - were recognized for their outstanding cross‐company collaboration in building awareness about climate change through the Climate Fresk initiative.

Climate Fresk is an independent non-profit organization for science-based workshops that transform the complexities of climate change into an engaging, team-based learning experience. For our team, the goal was to inspire innovation and accelerate progress toward our emissions reduction goals, building on the belief that deeper climate understanding strengthens engagement, sparks new ideas and empowers teams to translate awareness into meaningful action

The workshops empower participants to act by encouraging personal sustainability practices, deepening their understanding of our sustainability strategy, and brainstorming ideas that could evolve into Carbon Out projects.

Throughout 2025, nearly 900 of our people and more than 200 external partners completed the three‐hour workshop. Their participation fostered collaboration across the scope 3 value chain, enabling customers and suppliers to jointly identify new Carbon Out opportunities and co‐develop practical solutions.

As a recognized nonprofit initiative, each workshop contributes to our corporate volunteering hours. Additionally, we made a donation on behalf of every participant to support the association behind Climate Fresk, amplifying the initiative's overall social and environmental impact.

Our Carbon Out initiative demonstrates how focused action - rather than offsets alone - can deliver meaningful emissions reductions while strengthening operational performance. By equipping our people with the tools, resources, and autonomy to rethink how work gets done, initiatives like this help embed sustainability into day‐to‐day decision‐making across our organization.

For more great examples of our Carbon Out initiative in action, read our 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report to learn more.