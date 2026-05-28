Workplace Mental Health And The Business Case For Investing In Wellness Programs

Workplace mental health impacts retention, engagement, absenteeism, and business performance. Economic uncertainty and rising costs are increasing employee stress and disengagement. Many organizations are cutting wellness programs despite growing evidence of strong ROI. Mental health programs can reduce healthcare costs and support employee retention. Retaining and supporting employees is often far less expensive than replacing them.

MENAFN - 3BL) Key Takeaways

During times of global uncertainty, employee mental health can be an uncomfortable topic. For employees at any level, it can be hard to separate the stressors of the real world from those at work. When people are faced with an onslaught of bad news, skyrocketing prices on everything from groceries to gas to healthcare, and pressure to do more with less on shrinking teams, many employees are feeling pressure from all sides.

For environmental health and safety (EHS) professionals, who sit at the intersection of workplace safety and employee wellness (and are also humans facing this nonstop world), the repercussions of all of this are acutely clear. Because of their unique perspective, EHS professionals fully understand that investing in workplace wellness and mental health programs affects both worker well-being and the organization's bottom line.

However, in a tight job market, companies may feel less pressure to invest in programs that attract great candidates or retain current high performers. Factor in the cost-cutting pressures that businesses are facing due to economic uncertainty, and wellness and mental health programs can end up on the chopping block.

So, if the C-suite wants to cut costs by reducing investment in these programs, what can be done? What is the most convincing case that now-more than ever-is a time to invest in programs that support employees' mental health, not cut them? Fresh statistics that highlight employees' increasing stress levels (and their domino effects) demonstrate the ROI of mental and physical wellness programs and can help you build a business case for continued investment.

The Current Landscape: Cutting Costs, Cutting Corners

Research shows that physical and mental health are deeply intertwined. That alone makes a strong case for supporting your employee's health holistically. But, when costs start rising and organizations want to cut back, it often makes sense to go for“low hanging fruit” like workplace wellness programs.

In fact, it's a trend. Many companies are scaling back or even cutting workplace wellness programs to save money. Whether it's because of soaring healthcare costs, underutilization, or the weakening job market where attracting new employees isn't the highest priority, spending on workplace wellness programs dropped about 20% per employee between 2023 and 2025, from $1,366 to $1,103, according to data from Ramp.

That trend does not seem to be slowing down, and workplace wellness programs were just the start. Some companies are now moving to cut other, more traditional benefits. For example, some large companies have reduced the number of weeks of paid parental leave they offer this year, with others planning to do the same.

Once a few large employers start cutting benefits (or pay, or remote work, or headcount), other companies tend to follow suit. This could be the leading edge of a larger trend, but it comes at a time when more workers are reporting that they are struggling instead of thriving.

Recent Gallup polls discovered the following:

49% of workers reported they are struggling vs. 46% saying they are thriving Conversely, in 2022 and 2023, more than half of workers were classified as thriving Only 31% of workers are classified as“engaged”-the lowest level on record in the past decade Just 28% of workers believe now is a good time to find a quality job, down from 70% in mid-2022.

Add in the rising cost of living, and it's clear that employees are feeling multidimensional stress. As an EHS professional, you already know there are ways to help them feel less detached, and, in general, investment in their overall wellness is a better long-term strategy for keeping employees happy and helping your organization's bottom line.

The Case for Investing in Your Current Employees

It's easy to cut benefits when a workforce doesn't have much mobility in a tight job market. But is it really worth it for an organization long-term? The data says no.

Investing in and retaining current employees is a cost savings. As Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) reports in 2026, hiring and recruiting costs add up quickly. Not only is there the actual cost of recruiting, but organizations also have to take into account the cost of the time their employees spend screening, interviewing, hiring, and onboarding candidates.

By that point, many organizations estimate the cost of a new hire can be anywhere between three to four times the person's salary. That means if a company has to replace an employee with a $60,000 yearly salary, they could spend upwards of $180,000 in direct and indirect hiring costs. Investing in employee retention through benefits and incentives makes good business sense.

But there are even more ways that mental health and wellness programs can help an organization's bottom line.

The ROI of Mental Health Programs

Healthcare prices have never been higher, and organizations are often left footing that bill. There can be a temptation to save some money might by cutting“superfluous” wellness programs as other organizations are doing.

However, recent studies show that investing in behavioral health programs may actually be a way to lower healthcare costs.

First, a 2023 study that followed nearly 14,000 participants discovered that investing in employer-backed behavioral healthcare programs may actually reduce medical claims costs. The cohort study showed that for every $100 invested in an employer-sponsored behavioral health program with timely access to psychotherapy and medication management, medical claims costs decreased by $190. That's a ROI of 1.9 times the cost, and savings were even larger for participants with higher medical risk.

Second, a 2025 site-level analysis of 19 U.S. employers -the largest study of its kind to date-found that employee mental health programs can deliver a meaningful return on investment. Across all 19 cohorts, employers saved an average of $2.30 in gross health plan costs for every $1.00 spent on clinical care, resulting in 14.3% net savings and 25.2% gross savings.

And that's not to mention that cutting back support for employees can lead to increased costs due to higher levels of burnout, as well as higher absenteeism and reduction in the quality of work.

While scaling back or entirely cutting programs may feel like the easiest way to save money, the financial benefits of maintaining them are well established and extend beyond improved health outcomes.

The Bottom Line

Taking a long-term approach that invests in current and future employees will pay back dividends. In a world that feels overwhelming outside of work, let alone during office hours, employees who feel heard, supported, and like they are more than a cog in the machine are more engaged and able to show up every day as their best selves.

Investing in employees' holistic health by maintaining mental health support programs says something meaningful about an organization-and it's a message that matters now and in the long run. Doing so benefits employees' satisfaction and quality of work, as well as the organization's reputation and bottom line. And that's something any C-suite should be able to get behind.

Do you need help ensuring your workers are happy and healthy? Learn how our workplace support services can help you today