Connectivity Push Fuels Rise Of High-Potential Micro Markets Across NCR

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Across NCR, infrastructure corridors are becoming the foundation around which new residential ecosystems are taking shape. Expressways, metro expansions, new arterial roads, and large-scale infrastructure projects such as the Noida International Airport are steadily driving growth toward emerging micro-markets across Gurugram, Noida, and Greater Noida.

Connectivity-led growth across Dwarka Expressway, New Gurgaon, Yamuna Expressway, and Greater Noida is turning NCR micro markets into major realty hubs

Data from PropTiger underlines that over 60% of new residential supply in NCR is now concentrated in locations with strong or upcoming infrastructure linkages. Analysts point out that improved connectivity is not only unlocking land parcels but also boosting buyer confidence, particularly among end-users seeking shorter commutes and better urban amenities. The shift is bringing greater attention to infrastructure-led corridors supported by metro expansion, the operationalisation of the Dwarka Expressway, and the Noida International Airport.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, said,“Gurugram's growth story has become far more layered today than it was a few years ago. Earlier, most locations were viewed largely through the lens of pricing or proximity, but now every major micro market is creating its own character and buyer ecosystem. Dwarka Expressway, for instance, is attracting strong attention because people can clearly see the infrastructure taking shape around them. SPR and Golf Course Extension Road are drawing buyers who are looking for a more lifestyle-driven environment with better planning and mixed-use development. Even New Gurgaon is gradually maturing into a well-planned residential cluster.”

Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World, said,“Across Gurugram, connectivity is influencing residential choices in a much deeper way today, particularly across emerging corridors in South Gurugram. People are not only looking for better roads or shorter travel times; they are looking for a better everyday experience. As accessibility improves across key micro markets, buyers are placing greater importance on wellness-led living, open spaces, community experiences, and overall quality of life. This is also encouraging developers to think beyond conventional housing and create residential environments that support healthier and more balanced lifestyles in the long run.”

According to Cushman and Wakefield, Delhi NCR recorded 14,248 new residential unit launches in Q4 2025, marking a 39% rise over the previous quarter, and 2.5X higher on a y-o-y basis. Gurugram alone witnessed 50% of the quarterly launches. The majority of the launches in 2025 were seen in peripheral locations, such as 27% along the Dwarka Expressway and 11% in New Gurgaon. At the same time, SPR has positioned itself as the city's next premium residential belt, benefiting from stronger road infrastructure, mixed-use developments, and its strategic linkage between Golf Course Extension Road and New Gurgaon.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said,“Dwarka Expressway has seen a very visible shift over the last few years. Earlier, a lot of interest in the corridor was largely investment-led, but today the market is being driven much more by genuine end-user demand. As infrastructure has progressed and connectivity with Delhi and other parts of Gurugram has improved, buyers have become more confident about living here long term.”

Rakesh Kapoor, Sales Head for BCRPL, added,“Over the years, we have seen how strong infrastructure can completely change the perception and growth trajectory of a location. Dwarka Expressway is a very good example of that transition. It is now one of Gurugram's most important residential corridors because connectivity, road infrastructure, and urban development have all started coming together at scale. As infrastructure matures, buyers also gain greater confidence in the long-term potential of these locations.”

Meanwhile, across Noida and Greater Noida, infrastructure development is laying the foundation for the region's next phase of real estate growth. The Yamuna Expressway, supported by the Noida International Airport, is witnessing rising residential and investor interest as industrial activity, logistics infrastructure, educational institutions, and commercial development gradually expand across the corridor

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, said,“The Noida International Airport is becoming a major growth catalyst for the entire Noida-Greater Noida region. Locations like Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida West are witnessing much stronger buyer confidence today because people can clearly see long-term infrastructure and urban development taking shape. Along with improved connectivity, there is a growing interest in organised residential communities that offer better planning and lifestyle amenities. What is also encouraging is that the demand is becoming increasingly end-user driven, which reflects the market's gradual transition toward more stable and sustainable residential growth.”

At the same time, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway continues to strengthen its position as an integrated corporate-residential belt driven by IT and office demand. Meanwhile, Greater Noida West sees larger housing formats and future metro connectivity, encouraging stronger end-user demand and more organised urban development.

Azad Ahmad Lone, President, Business Development and Operations, Biigtech, said,“As infrastructure improves across Noida-Greater Noida, commercial development is also expanding in a much more structured way. Corridors around Knowledge Park and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are witnessing growing office activity, educational ecosystems, and business-driven demand, which naturally supports residential growth in nearby locations. A strong office ecosystem creates long-term urban stability because people increasingly prefer to live closer to workplaces and social infrastructure. This residential-commercial synergy is important for creating more balanced and sustainable urban clusters rather than isolated real estate pockets.”

As NCR's urban landscape continues to evolve, the strongest growth momentum is increasingly shifting toward micro markets that offer a balanced mix of mobility, social infrastructure, lifestyle amenities, and long-term urban planning.