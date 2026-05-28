Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation Stones For Rs 412 Crore Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 28 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for three major road infrastructure projects in East Jaintia Hills district with a combined investment of nearly Rs 412 crore, reaffirming the state government's focus on improving connectivity and accelerating development.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held at Latyrke Playground in the district in the presence of local leaders, officials, and residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the projects are aimed at strengthening road networks in the region and improving access to remote areas, which would ultimately benefit local communities and boost economic activities.

According to officials, the largest of the three projects involves upgrading the Dkhiah–Sutnga–Saipung–Pala road up to Semmasi at an estimated cost of Rs 355 crore.

Another project includes the strengthening of the Dkhiah–Sutnga–Saipung–Moulsei–Haflong road at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore.

The third project focuses on improving the Sutnga–Khaddum road and enhancing connectivity to the popular Chympe Waterfalls tourist destination, with an estimated investment of Rs 46.75 crore.

Sangma said improved road infrastructure would play a vital role in enhancing transportation facilities and ensuring better access to healthcare, education, and other essential services for people living in the region.

“Good road connectivity brings communities closer and opens up opportunities for trade, tourism, and overall economic growth,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the government remains committed to expanding infrastructure across Meghalaya and ensuring that development reaches every corner of the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the tourism potential in East Jaintia Hills and said improved access to destinations such as Chympe Waterfalls would help attract more visitors and generate livelihood opportunities for local residents.

Officials said the projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve transportation efficiency, and support socio-economic development in the district.

The Meghalaya government has been prioritising infrastructure development in recent years, focusing on roads, bridges, and connectivity projects to improve accessibility in the state's rural and border areas.