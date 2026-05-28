FSSAI Issues Notice To IRCTC Over Video Of Utensils Washed In Toilet

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a formal notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) following a viral video allegedly showing catering staff washing utensils inside a train toilet, sources said on Thursday.

The action was taken after a video began circulating on social media platforms, purportedly showing contractual personnel engaged for onboard catering services washing utensils in the toilet of Train No. 12223 (LTT ERS Duronto Express).

Notice Highlights Breach of Safety Regulations

According to the FSSAI, the incident is in direct contravention of the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

According to the FSSAI notice, this is in contravention of the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, which mandate food business operators to maintain hygienic processing, handling, washing and cleaning practices so as to prevent contamination of food and food contact surfaces.

The FSSAI has emphasised that such practices pose a significant risk to public health and compromise the integrity of the catering services provided to railway passengers.

Further action is expected once the IRCTC submits its response to the statutory body. (ANI)

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