PM Modi Committed To NE's Growth Under 'Ashtalakshmi' Vision: Mos Tokhan Sahu

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu on Thursday said PM Modi is committed to the development of all sectors across the eight Northeastern states, collectively referred to by him as 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Addressing a meeting with senior officials and representatives of various NGOs in Mizoram's eastern Champhai district, the visiting Union Minister said several ongoing and upcoming projects and policies were benefiting a large number of people across the Northeast region.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to visit the scenic Champhai district, Sahu thanked the organisers for arranging a well-coordinated programme featuring cultural and entertainment performances.

The Minister reiterated the importance of unity and fraternity amid India's diverse cultural landscape and urged people to preserve their cultural identity while strengthening bonds of friendship and brotherhood with citizens across the country to promote national integration.

Highlighting the vision of 'One India', Sahu called upon the people of Champhai and government officials to embrace the spirit of unity and sustainable development and work collectively towards making the Northeast a more prosperous region.

The programme featured two dance performances by the Champhai Vengthlang YMA Cultural Troupe and a vocal performance by Sylvia Malsawmpuii.

Following the meeting, the Union Minister interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM).

During the meeting, district officials presented details of various ongoing schemes and policies being implemented under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in Champhai district, which shares an international border with Myanmar.

The centrally-sponsored schemes highlighted during the meeting included the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), and several other welfare initiatives.

Following the presentation, Sahu interacted with heads of various departments and reviewed their activities and the status of key developmental indicators in the district.

He also spoke about several government schemes and welfare programmes that remain relatively less known but could significantly benefit the people of Champhai. He urged officials and citizens to make greater use of such initiatives.

The Minister further encouraged government officials to continue their efforts and ensure that the benefits of various schemes reach the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

Later, Sahu visited the Mualkawi Solid Waste Management Centre, an ongoing project being developed under AMRUT 2.0, which is expected to become operational shortly.