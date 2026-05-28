Quaint Oak Bank Expands Community Library Partnerships Across The Region In Centennial Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank is proud to announce the expansion of its community library partnership initiative, supporting multiple public libraries across the region with customized resource packages designed to promote accessibility, lifelong learning, and environmental sustainability.

Recent partnerships include the Bethlehem Area Public Library, Southampton Free Library, and Lititz Public Library, each benefiting from customized support designed to enhance local programming and community engagement.

Investing in Libraries as Community Hubs

As part of its centennial year commitment, Quaint Oak Bank has developed a multi-library initiative focused on strengthening libraries as accessible community spaces. Each partnership provides curated materials, program support, and physical enhancements that align with the individual needs of each library and its local audience.

“Our libraries are cornerstones of the communities we serve,” said Aimee Ott, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Quaint Oak Bank.“Whether it's supporting educational programming, expanding shared resources, or encouraging sustainable practices, these partnerships are about investing in spaces that bring people together and create lasting impact.”

Supporting Sustainable Learning Through Seed Libraries

Each library received customized materials designed to support and enhance their programming, such as seed collections featuring Pennsylvania wildflowers and vegetables, as well as a vintage-style card catalog cabinet to provide a permanent and visible home for seed library programs.

"We're excited to offer our seed library to build a culture of self-reliance and sharing and to provide education for gardeners at all levels of expertise," said Shannon Richard, Youth Services Coordinator, of Lititz Public Library. "This support helps us create a hands-on experience for patrons of all ages by providing gardeners with the opportunity to try new plants."

Along with the seed library, the Bethlehem Area Public Library received funding for a guided hike with the Black River Conservancy and creative supplies such as journals and colored pencils to support educational engagement.

The Southampton Free Library received funding for the installation of new raised garden beds to expand and enhance their community education programming alongside their established seed share program.

Meeting Local Needs with Tailored Library Support

While each library package differs, the shared goal remains consistent: to provide meaningful resources that support literacy, learning, and connection.

“Each library serves a unique community, which is why we've taken a tailored approach,” Ott added.“By listening to local needs, we can deliver support that's both practical and impactful.”

Strengthening Community Connections

Library representatives expressed appreciation for the partnerships and the thoughtful approach to meeting community needs.

“BAPL is always looking to provide our community with lifelong learning opportunities, including on the important topic of environmental education,” said Josh Berk of the Bethlehem Area Public Library.“We're deeply grateful to Quaint Oak Bank for supporting our Seed Library and other environmental education programs. Their generosity helps us provide hands-on learning experiences that encourage gardening, healthy living, and a stronger connection to the natural world.”

Part of a Broader Centennial Commitment

These partnerships are part of Quaint Oak Bank's ongoing centennial initiatives, which focus on:



Expanding access to educational resources

Supporting community-driven programs

Encouraging sustainability and local engagement Strengthening long-term community well-being

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at | Member FDIC

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059