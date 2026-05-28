Making Delhi World-Class, Congestion-Free Top Priority: CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that the Centre and the Delhi government are jointly undertaking a series of large-scale road and connectivity projects aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving mobility, and creating a future-ready transport network.

Under the double-engine government framework, new expressways, tunnels, elevated corridors and connectivity links are being planned to modernise and streamline transportation across Delhi-NCR, she said, sharing information about her discussions with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

She said all these projects have been designed keeping future traffic requirements in mind.

The Chief Minister further said that the AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram Elevated Corridor, a 20-km-long six-lane project estimated at Rs 5,000 crore, will significantly ease traffic between Delhi and Gurugram.

The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity linking AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur and Gurugram, while reducing congestion on Dhaula Kuan, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Rao Tula Ram Marg.

She said the Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela Marg Tunnel Project will mark a significant upgrade in Delhi's urban transport infrastructure.

The proposed underground tunnel, around 8 km long and six lanes wide, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

It will provide signal-free connectivity from the Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan, she said.

The Chief Minister said that under the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-II) Extension Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link Project, a nearly 17-km, six-lane corridor will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crore.

The link road will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City with UER-II. The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on routes such as IGI Airport, Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch, she said.

It will also provide direct access to the Dehradun Expressway from Dwarka, Rohini, Punjabi Bagh and Gurugram. The project is currently in the alignment finalisation stage, with construction targeted to begin by December 2026.

Chief Minister Gupta further said that the proposed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Noida-Faridabad Connectivity Corridor will span around 65 km and feature six lanes, with an estimated investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway. It is expected to improve connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad while reducing congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road.

The project will also provide an alternative controlled-access route for inter-city and freight traffic. Work is expected to commence by December 2026, she said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted a project linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor with UER-II. Under the proposal, traffic from the Delhi-Katra Expressway will gain direct access to Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway.

The 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore, is expected to facilitate better diversion of heavy vehicles, reduce congestion across Delhi-NCR and improve freight movement. Construction is targeted to begin by March 2027.