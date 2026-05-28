Rajasthan Governor Removes VC Devswaroop Over Appointment Irregularities

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Haribhau Bagde, on Thursday removed Prof. (Dr.) Devswaroop, the first Vice-Chancellor of Baba Amte Divyang University, Jaipur, and the acting Vice-Chancellor of Vishwakarma Skill University, has been removed from his post with immediate effect.

Lok Bhavan Rajasthan, on its X handle, said:“Governor Shri Haribhau Bagde has issued orders to immediately remove Vice-Chancellor Prof. Devswaroop from his position with immediate effect in the case of irregularities in appointments made arbitrarily, bypassing university rules and provisions.

“These orders have been issued in consultation with the state government.”

The action was taken in consultation with the state government following the findings of a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in appointments made during Dr. Devswaroop's tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Rajasthan University.

According to officials, Dr. Devswaroop allegedly committed serious irregularities in recruitment processes by disregarding University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and established university procedures to favour certain candidates.

The decision follows the submission of an inquiry committee report that reportedly found evidence of procedural violations and irregularities.

The inquiry was initiated after a complaint filed by an academic, who alleged serious irregularities and discrimination in the selection process.

Taking cognisance of the allegations, Governor Haribhau Bagde constituted a three-member high-level inquiry committee headed by noted educationist and Kota University Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat.

The committee examined recruitment documents, interview assessment sheets, and records of selections carried out during Dr. Devswaroop's tenure at Rajasthan University.

It also reviewed university records, interview procedures, and compliance with UGC regulations.

Following a detailed examination, the committee submitted its report to Raj Bhavan.

The inquiry report also raised concerns regarding compliance with reservation policies and UGC guidelines.

Based on these findings, Raj Bhavan initiated disciplinary action, resulting in Dr. Devswaroop's immediate removal from his current position.