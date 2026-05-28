Telangana To Launch AI-Based Unified Card For All Welfare Schemes

Telangana's New Unified Card Initiative

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered officials to take immediate measures to create a multi-purpose Unified Card with details of all welfare benefits and other government touch points across departments embedded. The card would be designed in such a way that it carries details of every individual's benefits drawn across schemes and government departments.

He instructed initiating a special drive to collect individual and family-orientated data of all citizens in the state. The data collection drive shall act as a precursor to the creation of the first-ever AI-based profiling system for dynamic tracking of 360-degree beneficiary data.

The Chief Minister, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a meeting with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials on Wednesday. During the meeting, the CM laid out a detailed plan to implement the project to create a unified card that serves as a one-stop solution to track the welfare delivery profile of every individual.

AI to Enhance Welfare Delivery

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to make full use of artificial intelligence (AI) for eliminating duplication of benefits to individuals, to reduce bureaucratic delay in extending benefits, and to eliminate human interface. With this, the delivery of welfare benefits can be further strengthened, and identifying ineligible individuals is easier.

Implementation and Data Integration

The Chief Minister instructed the issuance of the Unified Cards by the IT department instead of the creation of cards by individual departments. He asked officials to utilise the services of young government officials well-versed in technology.

The Unified Card shall comprise the overall profile of the individuals with datapoints across welfare-centric departments, including AarogyaSri, Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), Fees Reimbursement, Labour and Education. He asked to explore, if needed, creating a state-level unique identity number on the lines of Aadhar.

The data from the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey should also be merged with the Unified Card profile. In addition to the beneficiary details, profiling of contract and outsourcing employees in the government should also be considered.

Integrated Services and Use Cases

The CM shared an example use case for the AI-based profiling system, ensuring that issuance of a death certificate is automatically routed to the database pertaining to Cheyutha pensions. The comprehensive health profile of individuals should be integrated with the Unified Card profiling system, he added.

He asked officials to study best practices in handling the migration of citizens to the Middle East from states like Keralam. The profiling system should be able to provide a centralised view of the state's skilling and training initiatives, as well as the issuance of passports and visas. The objective is to reduce the involvement of unauthorised persons and agents in the migration ecosystem.

Overall, the Unified Card should be designed for ease in assessing the welfare delivery for the poor, the Chief Minister said.

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