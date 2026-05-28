The Battery Show Europe 2026 Set To Convene Battery Manufacturing Supply Chain With Expanded Programming And Immersive Activations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing by Informa's European event continues to grow through an expansive education slate and innovative activations.

STUTTGART, Germany, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, (June 9–11, Messe Stuttgart), the region's only dedicated event for battery manufacturing, electric and hybrid vehicle technology industries, has announced new show experiences and its 2026 conference program addressing the industry's most pressing challenges, from EU Battery Passport compliance and the future of electric mobility to moving beyond import dependence and circular economy considerations.

With Europe's lithium-ion battery market projected to reach €130-150 billion by 2035 and the Battery Passport deadline approaching in February 2027 for the European Union, the 2026 event provides the strategic guidance, technical solutions, and industry connections manufacturers need to navigate regulatory change while scaling production and competing globally.

The Battery Passport, set to launch in February 2027, requires manufacturers to implement digital tracking systems for battery lifecycle data, sustainability metrics, and supply chain transparency. The event's dedicated Compliance & Regulations track will feature implementation roadmaps and case studies from early adopters while connecting manufacturers with compliance solution providers and data management platforms to meet the deadline.









Conference Programming: Tackling Europe's Battery Industry Challenges

The 2026 conference addresses the critical questions facing European battery manufacturers, equipping companies with the knowledge to compete globally. Featuring leading OEMs, battery cell and pack producers, materials and chemistry suppliers, machinery and production, and more, the program spans eight key themes: Manufacturing, Machinery & Equipment; Chemistry, Materials & Components; Market Insights & Industrial Strategy; Recycling, Second Life & Circular Economy; Future of Electric Mobility; Compliance & Regulations; Battery System Design, Integration & Thermal Management; and Software Simulation, Data, & AI.

Highlighted sessions include:



Cost-Competitive Battery Chemistries for Mass-Market EVs, presented by Mathias Le-saux, General Manager Costing department - Battery & powertrain, Ampere, will explore how battery chemistry selection works in practice whilst dealing with cost targets, which are set early at vehicle and system level, long before sourcing decisions are made.

Strengthening the European Battery Industry: The Reality of Competing at Giga-Scale, an in-depth look at the industrial realities behind Europe's battery ambitions. Featuring Johan Lannering, Senior Director, Negotiation Team, Volvo Cars Battery Factory at Volvo Cars, the talk will focus on the practical conditions required to build a viable European battery value chain, including cost competitiveness, scale, speed of decision-making and the consequences of continued policy uncertainty.

The Reality of Building a Battery Manufacturing Facility in the UK, from Earl Wiggins, Vice President Manufacturing Operations, Agratas, examining what it takes to develop a large-scale facility in the UK, using the Agratas Somerset factory as a live case study.

Diversifying Demand Beyond Passenger EVs: Saft's Vision for Battery Innovation, featuring Cedric Duclos, CEO, Saft, exploring how battery innovation is reshaping a multitude of industries and applications, unlocking new opportunities and driving sustainable growth.

Heavy-Duty Battery Strategy: Balancing Chemistry Choices for Long-Life Electric Trucks, from Dr. Dragoljub Vrankovic, Manager Cell Predevelopment, Daimler Truck AG, examining how heavy-duty transport can continue to evolve with new limitations on warranty growth, second-life residual value and more. Battery Demands in Marine and Safety-Critical Applications, Chris Kruger, President, AYK Energy, providing insight into marine applications reshaping battery requirements across voltage levels, safety architecture, environmental resilience and system integration.





“The Battery Show Europe is the knowledge hub for the battery and EV supply chain,” says Suzanne Deffree, Group Vice President, Manufacturing by Informa.“As European battery manufacturers navigate a complex business environment, our event brings together innovators, manufacturers, and industry leaders who are solving these challenges in real time, providing the technical insights and strategic partnerships companies need to compete on a global scale.”

Strategic Networking and Discovery

Beyond conference programming, The Battery Show Europe 2026 is set to host pioneering exhibitors across battery and EV technologies. New curated networking environments transform the expo hall into a dynamic community hub where attendees can connect strategically, recharge, and discover tailored solutions.

Halftime Hub

A soccer-themed zone designed to spark natural opportunities for relationship building across the battery and EV supply chain. Morning coffee sessions, midday refreshments with interactive activities, and evening receptions create structured opportunities for relationship building throughout each day.





Themed Expo Floor Cafes

New for 2026 are themed 'Area of Interest' Cafés, serving as focused meeting spaces where attendees can discover exhibitors in five key categories: Energy and Power Systems, Components and Subsystems, Manufacturing and Production, Engineering, and Software and R&D. Sessions hosted by industry leaders including AVL Deutshland, Mann + Hummel, IBU-TEC and more enable visitors to quickly identify relevant exhibitors while connecting with like-minded peers.

Registration is still open for The Battery Show Europe 2026. For pricing, exhibitor information, and the full conference agenda, visit

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show South, The Battery Show India and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit

About Manufacturing by Informa

Manufacturing by Informa is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

Media Contact

Manufacturing by Informa

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





