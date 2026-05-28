MP Dy CM Prioritises Doctor Recruitment In Remote Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday directed officials to give top priority to the recruitment of doctors and specialist doctors in remote and underserved regions of the state.

Chairing a review meeting of the Public Health and Medical Education Department at the Mantralaya, Shukla said healthcare services must reach the last person in need.

He reviewed staffing, infrastructure projects, and hospital management during the meeting.

“Recruitment of doctors and specialist doctors in underserved and remote areas should be accorded the highest priority so that quality health services can reach the last person in need,” Shukla said.

He also stressed the need for adequate nursing and paramedical staff.

Officials were asked to take concrete, results-oriented steps to strengthen healthcare services.

The meeting also reviewed the construction of nursing colleges, maintenance of hospitals, strengthening of laboratories, and availability of human resources in government health institutions.

During the meeting, Shukla also reviewed the approval process for posts at the Cancer Hospital in Sagar.

He directed officials to ensure timely reimbursement of additional expenditure in organ transplant cases under the CM Cares initiative.

The Deputy Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare a proposal for including cancer treatment packages under the 'Ayushman Bharat Scheme'.

“This will provide greater financial support to cancer patients and improve their access to quality treatment,” he said.

Shukla further stressed that the departmental transfer process should be“transparent, simple and sensitive”.

He directed officials to ensure adequate availability of doctors in tribal and remote areas.

He also said special consideration should be given in transfer cases involving serious illness, husband-wife postings, dependents with disabilities, widows, and abandoned women.