Centre Fully Geared Up To Boost Kharif Crop Production: Shivraj Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that the Centre's preparations for kharif crops are in full swing and 'Team Agriculture' is giving top priority to enhancing production for achieving self-reliance in pulses and oilseeds.

Addressing a press conference on Kharif Conclave-2026 at Pusa Complex here, the minister said that the government was focused on ensuring food security in the country, improving farmers' livelihoods, and providing nutritious food to the countrymen.

State Agriculture Ministers, scientists, and senior officials from across the country are attending the conclave. Representatives from ICAR, states and UTs will also participate in the important brainstorming.

"Preparations for the kharif season will be discussed and reviewed in detail for two days. Our objective is that farmers get better planning, better technology and better support," the minister observed.

Chouhan noted that agriculture is a state subject, but better results come from the states only, while the Central government plays a supporting role.

He informed that extensive discussions are being held in the conclave on the preparation of kharif and rabi crops, availability of suitable seeds for sowing and effective delivery of agriculture missions to the ground. The Agriculture Minister informed that prior to the conference, virtual meetings were held with the states to discuss various topics in detail. Taking a cue from these discussions, the states are participating in the conclave with their preparations.

Separate missions have been created for pulses and oilseeds, he said. Detailed discussions will be held on better seeds, increasing the seed replacement rate, demonstration and processing arrangements with the states. Integrated Development of Horticulture and Cotton Mission will also be discussed at the conclave.

Terming climate change a major challenge for agriculture, the Union Agriculture Minister said that due to changing weather and erratic rainfall, the farming conditions are changing rapidly. The heat is constantly increasing. At times, there is excessive rain at once, and then there are long intervals. Necessary steps to keep farming safe and sustainable in such an environment will also be discussed. He informed that the conclave will have a special focus on topics like natural farming, soil health card and balanced use of fertilisers.

He highlighted that due to the hard work of the farmers, the schemes of the Centre and the new seed varieties that have been developed, the country has broken all records of foodgrain production this time. The total estimated foodgrain production of the country has reached a record 3, 765.63 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, which is about 188 lakh tonnes more than last year.

India has set a new record in rice production. He said that rice production has reached 1,540.24 lakh tonnes and India is now number one in the world, surpassing China.

Chouhan said that the country has achieved great success not only in foodgrains, but also in oilseeds production. The expected oilseed production this year is estimated at 430.59 lakh tonnes, with groundnut production reaching 130.74 lakh tonnes and rapeseed-mustard production reaching 137.68 lakh tonnes, which is a record level. He said that pulses production has also registered an increase, and there is a possibility of further increase in production in the coming years.