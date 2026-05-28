IPC And 24X National Exchange Partner To Deliver Market Data Connectivity For Overnight U.S. Equities Trading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, a global leader in communications solutions for financial markets, has announced a strategic partnership with 24X National Exchange (24X), the first U.S. national securities exchange approved by the SEC to deliver overnight weekday trading in U.S equities.

Through this collaboration, IPC will provide access to 24X market data across its resilient, low-latency global network, enabling market participants to engage in 23/5 U.S. equities trading.

As demand for overnight trading continues to grow, particularly across Asia-Pacific markets, IPC's presence in key financial hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Taiwan, and Sydney will enable efficient, real-time distribution of 24X marketing data across global regions.

By leveraging IPC's global financial community and advanced technology, firms can accelerate onboarding, improve coordination across teams, and validate workflows in a production-grade environment.

“As U.S. equities trading extends beyond traditional market hours, reliable market data and connectivity are more important than ever for global firms,” said Paul Zatek, Head of Global Data Sales at IPC.“By partnering with 24X, we're enabling firms to connect with confidence and leverage IPC's global ecosystem to support performance, resilience, and readiness from day one.”

“24X is delivering a higher level of regulation, stability and transparency for global traders in U.S. equities,” said Dmitri Galinov, CEO and Founder of 24X National Exchange.“Working with IPC gives participants in the Asia Pacific region a trusted and scalable path to access our SEC-regulated exchange using proven infrastructure to fulfill their overnight trading needs.”

24X National Exchange meets the growing demand for overnight trading in U.S. equities under the highest level of regulation and investor protections. Through this partnership, IPC will help distribute 24X market data globally, giving firms the information they need to coordinate internally, improve access to liquidity and adapt as market structure changes.

About IPC Systems

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems stands at the forefront of innovation in trading communications, market data connectivity, and financial technology infrastructure. IPC's customer-first philosophy is backed by an expansive financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world – enabling enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance at scale.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change – now and into the future.

To learn more, visit, explore our Insights page and follow us on LinkedIn.

About 24 Exchange

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC (“24 Exchange”) is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at 24X National Exchange enables retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at

IPC Systems Media Contact

...

24X Media Contact:

Eric Andrus, KARV

...al