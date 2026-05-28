Vistacreate Launches AI Writer, Bringing AI-Powered Copy Assistance Directly Into The Design Workflow

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VistaCreate, the online graphic design platform for creators, marketers, and small businesses, announced the launch of AI Writer, a new built-in AI-powered writing assistant designed to help users generate, edit, rewrite, adjust tone, and translate text without leaving the editor.

Integrated directly into the VistaCreate design workflow, AI Writer enables users to refine copy in real time while working on social media posts, ads, presentations, and branded content-eliminating the need to switch between external writing and editing tools.

“AI tools should simplify creativity, not complicate it,” said Vladlena Chuvashova, Marketing Director at DepositPhotos & VistaCreate.“Today, creators and small businesses are expected to produce high-quality content faster than ever, often across multiple formats and channels. With AI Writer integrated directly into VistaCreate, users can generate, refine, and adapt copy without interrupting their creative workflow. This launch reflects our broader mission to simplify and accelerate content creation, making professional design and communication tools more accessible to everyone.”

AI Writer combines AI-assisted text generation with editing and localization capabilities, allowing users to:

1. Generate new copy from prompts

2. Rewrite and rephrase text

3. Correct grammar and spelling

4. Shorten or expand copy to fit layouts

5. Adjust tone and style

6. Translate content into multiple languages without losing meaning

The feature is fully integrated into the VistaCreate editor and can be accessed directly from any text block via the AI Writer icon.

By embedding AI-powered writing support directly into the design experience, the platform aims to help users maintain creative momentum and reduce time spent moving between separate tools.

AI Writer is designed for a wide range of creative workflows, including:

- Social media content creation

- Marketing and advertising design

- Brand asset development

- Presentation design

- Multilingual campaign adaptation

- And more

The feature is available as part of the VistaCreate Pro plan. New users can access AI Writer through a 14-day free trial, while existing Pro subscribers can start using the tool immediately within the editor.

To learn more about AI Writer, visit: features/ai-writer/

