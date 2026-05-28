Nepal: In A First, Open Competition Introduced For Ambassadorial Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, May 28 (IANS) The Nepali government on Thursday invited applications from qualified Nepali citizens for appointment as Nepal's ambassadors and permanent representatives to various countries and international organisations.

It is for the first time that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought to appoint the country's ambassadors through open competition among aspiring candidates. However, the ministry has not specified the countries for which applications have been sought.

Earlier, the positions reportedly open to competition included postings in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, South Korea, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, among others, as well as positions in international organisations. However, the ministry has since removed the page that previously specified country-wise allocations for applicants.

Amid widespread criticism of the long-standing practice of appointing ambassadors based on political loyalty and power-sharing arrangements among political parties, the new government led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah introduced a competitive selection process for appointing envoys to Nepal's foreign missions.

Traditionally, ambassadorial appointments in Nepal have been evenly divided between political nominees and career diplomats from the Foreign Service.

The 'Terms of Reference (TOR) for Ambassador of Nepal' published on Thursday, outlines the qualifications, responsibilities, appointment procedures, tenure, and code of conduct for ambassadors representing Nepal abroad.

Under the eligibility criteria, applicants must be at least 35 years old, hold at least a bachelor's degree, and possess knowledge or experience in Nepal's foreign policy, international relations, or diplomacy.

A postgraduate degree (Master's or higher) in international relations, political science, law, economics, public administration, or a related field will be given preference. Specialised training or certification in diplomacy, international trade, or multilateral negotiations; academic publications, research, or significant scholarly contributions related to Nepal's foreign policy; and substantial leadership experience in senior government, diplomatic, corporate, non-governmental, or public service roles at the national or international level will also be considered advantages.

Candidates must not hold permanent or temporary residency status or immigration benefits in foreign countries and must not have been convicted in corruption or moral turpitude cases.

According to the TOR, candidates must not have any conflict of interest or vested interest in the country of their proposed posting. They also must not currently be employed by any non-governmental organisation funded through international or foreign assistance.

The ministry has also emphasised proficiency in English, knowledge of diplomatic practices, and understanding of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Experience in trade promotion, investment facilitation, multilateral negotiations, or work with international organizations is an added advantage.

According to the TOR, ambassadors will serve as Nepal's highest-ranking diplomatic representatives in host countries and international organisations. Their responsibilities will include promoting Nepal's political, economic, and strategic interests, facilitating foreign investment and trade, protecting Nepali citizens abroad, and strengthening ties with the Nepali diaspora.

The TOR also places significant emphasis on economic diplomacy, tourism promotion, climate diplomacy, and public engagement. Ambassadors are expected to promote Nepal as an investment destination, mobilize development assistance, and enhance Nepal's international image through cultural and public diplomacy initiatives.

The tenure of ambassadors has been fixed at four years, although the government retains the authority to recall ambassadors before completion of their term if deemed necessary.

Interested applicants have been asked to submit their applications by June 5. The ministry said the appointments will be made in accordance with the Ambassador Appointment Guidelines, 2018.