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Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026
28.05.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
The Highlight Group publishes results for first quarter of 2026
Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million), primarily due to production-related and foreign currency effects.
EBIT improved significantly by CHF 10.9 million to CHF -6.1 million (previous year: CHF -17.0 million).
EBITDA improved by CHF 4.7 million to CHF 18.2 million (previous year: CHF 13.5 million) as a result of cost savings. Pratteln, May 28, 2026 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed as expected in the first quarter of 2026.
Group development in the first quarter of 2026
Due to production-related factors and foreign currency effects, revenues amounted to CHF 63.9 million (previous year: CHF 79.9 million). As in the prior-year period, higher revenues are not expected until the third quarter, as the major theatrical releases are scheduled for the second half of the year.
Operating expenses at Group level declined by CHF 28.5 million to CHF 83.6 million (previous year: CHF 112.1 million) as a result of the measures initiated in the previous year, cost savings and the optimization of operating activities.
As a result of cost savings measures, EBIT improved significantly from CHF -17.0 million to The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2026 is available for download at from today.
CHF -6.1 million.
The consolidated result for the period improved by CHF 10.7 million year-on-year from CHF -18.6 million to CHF -7.9 million.
| The Highlight Group at a glance
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| Group figures in line with IFRS
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| CHF million
| Q12026
| Q12025
| Change in %
| Sales
| 63.9
| 79.9
| -20.1
| EBIT
| -6.1
| -17.0
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
| -7.9
| -18.6
| n/a
| Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
| -5.6
| -13.1
| n/a
| Earnings per share (in CHF)
| -0.10
| -0.23
| n/a
| Segment sales
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| Film
| 43.6
| 52.1
| -16.2
| Sports and Event
| 20.2
| 27.8
| -27.3
| Segment earnings
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| Film
| -3.0
| -2.4
| n/a
| Sports and Event
| -1.9
| -13.4
| n/a
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| CHF million
| March 31, 2026
| Dec. 31, 2025
| Change in %
| Total assets
| 459.8
| 491.2
| -6.4
| Equity
| -11.8
| -3.3
| n/a
| Current financial liabilities
| 188.5
| 191.3
| -1.5
| Cash and cash equivalents
| 18.4
| 21.8
| -15.5
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For further information:
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| Highlight Communications AG
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| Investor Relations
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| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
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| 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
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| Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
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| e-mail: ...
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28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Highlight Communications AG
|
| Netzibodenstrasse 23b
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| 4133 Pratteln
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| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 61 816 96 96
| Fax:
| +41 61 816 67 67
| E-mail:
|...
| Internet:
| ISIN:
| CH0006539198
| WKN:
| 920299
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
| EQS News ID:
| 2335276
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
2335276 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
MENAFN28052026004691010666ID1111179589
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