Insurtech Insights USA 2026 Previews Top AI Programming One Week Out

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Focused Sessions Spanning Agentic Applications, Underwriting Transformation, Claims Modernization, Human–AI Collaboration and Enterprise AI Strategy To Take Center Stage

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurtech Insights USA 2026 opens at the Javits Center in New York in one week, convening more than 6,000 attendees and 400+ speakers across six stages on June 3 and 4. Among those taking the stage are senior leaders from Nationwide, Anthropic, OpenAI, Gallagher Re, Prudential Financial, New York Life, Sun Life, Allianz and Lloyd's Americas, alongside CBS Sports Analyst and former two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert. The two-day gathering will examine how artificial intelligence is being deployed, debated and adopted across every corner of the insurance value chain.

Hibbert, whose 11-year professional career made him one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA, joins the ranks of executives taking keynote stages, from Anthropic and OpenAI, to his own keynote titled,“Stand Tall, Start Small: Building High-Performance Teams Through Discipline, Resilience, and Leadership.” His presence on the opening stage signals the broader ambition of Insurtech Insights USA 2026 to move the conversation on AI beyond hype and toward strategic, human-centered dialogue.

The main stage keynotes anchor both days with AI's biggest industry players. On June 3, Mike Ram of Anthropic and Christian Freytag, Group CTO at Allianz, open together in a session on competitive transformation in insurance. On June 4, Bastiaan de Goei of OpenAI joins Patrick Miller of Newfront for the opening keynote.

Beyond the main stage, the conference's AI programming examines the technology through several distinct lenses. On the Main Stage,“Agentic AI in Insurance: The New Operating Model,” featuring Terry Buechner of Amazon Web Services and David Lynch of bolttech, will explore how agentic AI frameworks are beginning to reshape the fundamental structure of insurance operations. The Underwriting track's“Underwriting 2030: Redefining Risk in the Age of AI” will take up how carriers are integrating AI into risk selection and pricing at scale, while the Claims track's“Moment of Truth: Getting FNOL Right so Customers Stay and Costs Don't Spike” addresses the practical realities of AI-assisted first notice of loss. The Leadership track will host“AI in P&C: How to Orchestrate and Adopt Human–AI Teaming,” examining what effective collaboration between human professionals and AI systems looks like in practice. On the Main Stage,“First Movers vs. Smart Movers: Inside the AI Playbook at the Largest Insurance Carriers” will feature Neeren Chauhan, Chief Innovation and AI Officer at Tokio Marine, on how the industry's biggest carriers are approaching enterprise AI deployment.

Casey Kempton, President of Personal Lines at Nationwide, will take the Main Stage for“Predict and Prevent at Scale: How Nationwide and PURE Are Rewriting the Property Playbook.” Deepa Soni, EVP and Chief Information Officer at New York Life, will present“From Enablement to Reinvention: New York Life's AI Strategy to Empower, Elevate and Reimagine” on the Main Stage. Laura Money, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Innovation Officer at Sun Life, will deliver the June 4 Main Stage keynote“Making AI Work for IT: Scaling Innovation Without Compromising Security.” Bob Bastian, Chief Data and AI Officer at Prudential Financial, will join“Beyond the Hype: What Will Actually Define the Next Era of Insurance?” a Main Stage panel moderated by Insurtech Insights CEO Kristoffer Lunderberg. Andrew Edelsberg, SVP, Head of Business Development, Life Solutions at Gallagher Re, will moderate“Bridging the Trust Gap: Reimagining Life Insurance & Financial Services for a Changing Customer Base” on the Life & Health track.

During the main conference programming, Insurtech Insights USA 2026 will also host WIINS (Women in Insurance) North America 2026, an exclusive networking lunch celebrating female leaders and professionals from across insurance and insurtech. Led by Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation and founder of WIINS Jing Liao onsite at the Javits Center, the event will bring together participants for an afternoon of sharing stories and experiences, and building meaningful connections. Interested attendees must apply to participate at luma/x8n01bej.

“The AI conversation in insurance is profoundly operational, and the questions our speakers are bringing to the stage reflect that,” said Insurtech Insights CEO Kristoffer Lunderberg.“From agentic applications to underwriting transformation to the human dimensions of AI adoption, the 2026 agenda is designed to address what insurance is grappling with right now, and that's using AI to go beyond admin workflows into deep problem–solving for the industry.”

Insurtech Insights USA 2026 is designed for insurers, reinsurers, brokers, agencies, investors, solution providers and industry leaders seeking to understand the trends, partnerships and technologies shaping the future of insurance. The conference provides a platform for executives, entrepreneurs and investors to connect, exchange insights and identify opportunities for collaboration across the global insurance ecosystem.

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About Insurtech Insights

Insurtech Insights is one of the world's leading insurance technology communities, connecting insurance executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology leaders through global conferences, networking, and thought leadership opportunities. Its events bring together industry decision-makers and innovators to explore the future of insurance and the technologies transforming the sector. Learn more at.

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