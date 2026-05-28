MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The at-home dermatology devices market is surging due to rising consumer awareness, demand for anti-aging solutions, non-invasive treatments, AI integration, and online distribution models. Growth is fueled by skin disorder prevalence, innovative tech, and regional manufacturing. North America leads, with Asia-Pacific growing swiftly.

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "At-Home Dermatology Devices Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The at-home dermatology devices market is experiencing significant growth, projected to rise from $9.68 billion in 2025 to $10.9 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Key factors driving this growth include increased consumer awareness of skin health, a rise in demand for anti-aging and non-invasive home treatments, and advancements in laser and light therapy technologies. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has also facilitated wider access to skincare devices.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to further expand, reaching $17.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.9%. This growth is fueled by the integration of AI and diagnostic sensors in devices, a rise in personalized skin treatment solutions, growth in online and subscription models, and the development of multifunctional therapy devices. Emphasis on safety and regulatory compliance will be paramount, focusing on the rising adoption of portable devices and combination therapy solutions.

Skin-related disorders like eczema, acne, and psoriasis are increasingly prevalent, driven by lifestyle factors and environmental pollutants. At-home devices provide a solution by enabling real-time skin condition monitoring, personalized treatment, and tracking progress, reducing dependency on in-person consultations. For example, psoriasis affect a notable percentage of Australians, driving market growth for these devices.

Innovation in the sector includes the development of at-home microneedle injectable devices designed for easy self-administration to treat various skin conditions. Indomo Therapeutics Inc. introduced ClearPen in October 2025, an at-home injectable focused on inflammatory acne lesions, showcasing the trend towards versatile, patient-friendly treatment options.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the industry landscape. In October 2024, CurrentBody Ltd, a UK-based beauty technology enterprise, acquired Tria Beauty, Inc., an American company known for its FDA-approved laser-based devices, to enhance its range of home beauty technologies.

Leading market players include Procter & Gamble Co., Panasonic Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., and Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others. North America is the largest market, while Asia-Pacific anticipates the fastest growth, driven by increased demand and innovation.

The market encompasses items such as light therapy devices, microdermabrasion tools, and microneedling devices distributed through various channels like online stores and specialty shops. Applications range across acne treatment, hair removal, and skin rejuvenation.

Tariffs on imported components affect production costs, particularly for laser and microneedling kits. However, this challenge also presents opportunities for local manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective solutions, promoting long-term growth.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities, ensuring a thorough understanding of current trends and future industry scenarios.



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At-Home Dermatology Devices Market

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