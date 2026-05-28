LPL Welcomes Schott Financial Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Steve Schott, MBA, has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. Schott reported serving approximately $240 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Cambridge Investment.

Based in Prescott, Ariz., Steve Schott is the owner and CEO of Schott Financial Management, a third-generation business celebrating its 40th year serving clients. Schott has been with the firm since 2012 and purchased the business six years ago, continuing its longstanding tradition of helping individuals and families navigate their financial lives.

Schott Financial Management specializes in working with retirees and those approaching retirement, serving clients through what Schott describes as the“four stages of retirement,” from pre-retirement planning to full retirement, estate considerations and end-of-life financial needs.

The firm is known for its high-touch, relationship-driven approach, supported by a team of licensed professionals who provide responsive, personalized service. Schott Financial Management's support team includes Laura De La Huerta, LPL registered assistant, and Jessee Porter, investment assistant.

“Our approach is simple - we focus on balancing risk and return, with a strong emphasis on generating reliable income for our retired clients,” Schott said.“We've built our business around being accessible and present for our clients and delivering the guidance they need through every stage of retirement.”

Why Schott Financial Management Chose LPL

Schott selected LPL for its self-clearing platform and advanced technology, which he believes will enhance the client experience and streamline operations.

“LPL's self-clearing capabilities and integrated technology platform provide a more seamless experience for both our team and our clients,” Schott said.“The client portal, in particular, will allow us to deliver clearer reporting and a more efficient, one-stop experience - ultimately freeing up more time for us to focus on serving our clients.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said,“We are pleased to welcome Steve and the Schott Financial Management team to LPL. Their commitment to delivering high-touch service and guiding clients through the complexities of retirement aligns with LPL's purpose to empower advisors with the technology, resources and support they need to provide personalized advice and grow their businesses.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Schott Financial Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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