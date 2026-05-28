Totaligent Announces Formation Of Joint Venture With Glomed Solutions To Commercialize Advanced Biologics In Japan And APAC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Partnership Combines Aetherium Medical Platform with GloMed's Established APAC Distribution Network; Advances Totaligent's Entry into High-Growth Medical Tourism and Biologics Markets

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) (“Totaligent” or“the Company”), today announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary, Aetherium Medical LLC, and GloMed Solutions Limited Liability Company (“GloMed”), a Japanese company with a proven distribution network in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Joint Venture, effective May 22, 2026, integrates Aetherium's proprietary medical platform-including its dual-track regulatory strategy, intellectual property, know-how, and commercialization infrastructure-with GloMed's established distribution infrastructure, which includes relationships with over 20 key opinion leaders and specialty clinics across high-growth APAC markets. The combined entity will focus on the rapid commercialization of advanced biologics and medical devices in Japan and the broader APAC region through ethical and efficient medical tourism channels.

“This joint venture represents a major milestone in Totaligent's strategy to become a leader at the intersection of innovative biologics and medical tourism,” said Ivan Klarich, President of Totaligent.“By combining Aetherium's cutting-edge platform with GloMed's established on-the-ground presence and revenue-generating network in Japan and APAC, we are positioned to accelerate market entry and capture significant opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare travel markets.”

The Joint Venture will operate under a dedicated Management Committee consisting of Edward C. DeFeudis and Ivan Klarich (appointed by Aetherium) and Don Heath (appointed by GloMed).

About Aetherium Medical

Aetherium Medical is a specialized infrastructure platform that connects innovative biotechnology companies-particularly those leveraging AI-accelerated discovery-with global patients through ethical, efficient medical tourism channels and a dual-track regulatory strategy. For more information, visit .

About GloMed Solutions

GloMed Solutions is a Japanese company specializing in the distribution of biologics and medical devices through a proprietary network of key opinion leaders and specialty clinics across APAC markets.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. (OTCID: TGNT) is an innovative provider of omni-channel digital marketing solutions, specializing in targeted outreach to medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology professionals through its proprietary database. The Company is focused on strategic growth in high-potential sectors, including advanced biologics commercialization. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to successfully integrate the contributed assets, achieve commercial milestones, execute the medical tourism strategy, exercise the call option, secure necessary regulatory approvals, and realize the anticipated benefits of the joint venture. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

...

Ben Hansel (720) 288-8495