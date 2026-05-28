Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakra Delight Children With Eid Gifts And Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Children visiting Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakra were welcomed with gifts as part of the Eid Al Adha celebrations yesterday, May 27, 2026, as festive activities continue across the country.

At Souq Waqif, a roaming cart moved through the market distributing gifts to children, spreading joy among families and adding to the bustling Eid atmosphere.

In a social media post, Souq Waqif invited families to enjoy the Eid Al Adha activities and the unique family atmosphere at the market.

Meanwhile, Souq Al Wakra also witnessed cheerful scenes as gifts were handed out to children, while families and visitors enjoyed the family-friendly ambience across the market.

The market also invited families to take part in the Eid Al Adha celebrations and experience the festive atmosphere, entertainment activities and community spirit during the holiday.