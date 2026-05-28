Streetleaf Accelerates Growth With New Atlanta Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new office expansion follows a partnership with a major Georgia utility provider as demand for off-grid infrastructure grows rapidly

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetleaf, the leading provider of solar-powered streetlight services in the United States, today has announced the opening of its new office in Atlanta, G.A. The expansion solidifies the company's presence across the Southeast as demand for resilient infrastructure increases, reinforced by a partnership with a major Georgia-based utility provider.

Strategically located in Atlanta's highly visible mixed-used development, The Battery, Streetleaf's new office will accelerate efforts to provide off-grid lighting solutions for municipalities, utilities and residential communities. The move follows a recent national vendor agreement with Lennar Homes and continuous installations across the Southeast.

“Officially making our presence in Georgia permanent comes at a crucial time when off-grid solutions are becoming critical for developers as the state aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050,” said Liam Ryan, CEO of Streetleaf.“By partnering with a large utility in the area at the forefront, we're immediately enhancing safety and power resilience for the local community. We look forward to providing this added layer of reliability to other communities throughout the state as we scale our operations.”

Streetleaf's solar-powered streetlights operate independently of the power grid. With built-in battery backup, 24/7 monitoring and powered by 100% renewable energy, the lights stay on during outages and extreme weather events, adding an extra layer of reliability and safety for growing communities.

“Georgia is a national powerhouse for sustainability efforts and holds a large number of LEED certifications on both national and global fronts. Streetleaf's mission aligns perfectly with Georgia's efforts to reduce emissions and lead in green building,” said Shenae Franklin, Streetleaf's Georgia Market Manager.“Whether it's Atlanta's suburbs, the state's coastal towns, or rural counties, we're strategically positioned to help Georgia shine brighter sustainably.”

For more information about Streetleaf, please visit: .

ABOUT STREETLEAF

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Streetleaf specializes in integrating modern, renewable technology into communities through one of the most essential yet often-overlooked features-streetlights. Since its founding in 2019, Streetleaf has installed over 13,500 lights across the country, from Florida to California, and is rapidly growing to meet the rising demand for resilient, sustainable solutions. Streetleaf uses high-quality, dependable and proprietary hardware, software, and service to partner with land developers, builders, municipalities, utilities, and HOAs to create safer, greener communities. A carbon-neutral certified company, Streetleaf is also Darksky approved, and has offset more than 5.6 million pounds of CO2 and counting. Learn more at .

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