Madrid Hosts Official Reception Dedicated To May 28 Independence Day Of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An official reception dedicated to May 28 – the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held in the city of Madrid, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain, Trend reports via the embassy.

The event was attended by Luis Fonseca Sánchez, Director General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia and Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, other high-ranking diplomats of the ministry, representatives of various state bodies within the government of Spain, members of parliament, senators, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the country, numerous ambassadors, officials of the Madrid city municipality, representatives of academic circles and think tanks, representatives of business circles, non-governmental organizations, and media outlets, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Spain were played.

Speaking at the event later, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, spoke about the historical significance of the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The ambassador noted that today, as the political and spiritual heir of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - the first parliamentary republic in the East founded on May 28, 1918 - our country successfully continues its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, secularism, and democratic governance.

Hasanov brought to attention that despite operating for only 23 months, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic created an important heritage in the field of democratic state building, took advanced steps for its time such as granting voting rights to women, and laid the foundation for the first multi-party parliamentary tradition in the Turkic world.

In his speech, the ambassador emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan, which restored its state independence in 1991, has achieved significant accomplishments over the past period in strengthening domestic stability, ensuring socio-economic development, expanding international cooperation, and implementing an independent policy based on national interests.

He stated that the strategic development course determined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is today successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan currently acts as one of the leading states in the region with important initiatives in the fields of energy security, transport and communication projects, humanitarian cooperation, intercultural dialogue, and international security.

During the speech, he outlined that the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new realities for lasting peace and stability in the region. Touching upon the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador Ramiz Hasanov noted that despite the conflict that lasted for many years, lasting peace can be achieved if there is strong political will and international support.

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