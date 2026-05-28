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Azerbaijani President: Independence Day Is Very Dear To Each Of Us

Azerbaijani President: Independence Day Is Very Dear To Each Of Us


2026-05-28 07:37:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Since our glorious Victory, I have been celebrating this beautiful holiday, May 28 – Independence Day, in the liberated lands, and this has already become a tradition. I believe it is the most correct choice," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha.

The head of state noted that Independence Day is very dear to each of us.

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