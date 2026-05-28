Azerbaijani President: Independence Day Is Very Dear To Each Of Us
"Since our glorious Victory, I have been celebrating this beautiful holiday, May 28 – Independence Day, in the liberated lands, and this has already become a tradition. I believe it is the most correct choice," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha.
The head of state noted that Independence Day is very dear to each of us.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment