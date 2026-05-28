Watch: What UAE President Received As Gift From Young Nephew On Eid Al Adha

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan's son appeared in a video that captured a hearfelt moment when the boy offered his uncle, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a gift he crafted by himself.

Young Mohamed, son of the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, held a portrait that he drew of Sheikh Mohamed to express his deep love for him, while Sheikh Saif praised the artistic piece.

The drawing shows Sheikh Mohamed against a light blue background with a fluttering UAE flag. In the video, the boy addresses the UAE President, saying: "Salam Alikom Sheikh Mohamed. This drawing is a gift for you". Sheikh Saif is then heard saying,"Thank you, Mohamed. It's a beautiful drawing."

Watch the full video here:

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During a later ceremony, the UAE President met young Mohamed and was apparently shown the drawing. Photos from the event showed the uncle kissing his nephew's hand, sitting him on his lap in a fatherly touch and high-fiving him.

The ceremony was attended by high-profile dignitaries and emirates' Rulers like Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who exchanged Eid greetings and well wishes.

Take a look at the following photos that captured Sheikh Mohamed's reaction to his nephew's gift:

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