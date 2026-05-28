Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Edinburgh

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Dr Ana Salzberg's research focuses primarily on classical Hollywood, exploring the intersection between film theory and film history. Her first book, Beyond the Looking Glass: Narcissism and Female Stardom in Studio-Era Hollywood (Berghahn Books, 2014), traced the relationship between embodied experience and idealised image. Dr Salzberg's second book, Produced by Irving Thalberg: Theory of Studio-Era Filmmaking (Edinburgh University Press, 2020), re-evaluated the legacy of this legendary figure to argue for Thalberg's significance as not only a producer but also a theorist of narrative cinema.

A second strand of Dr Salzberg's research is the long-standing knowledge exchange project“Care Home as Cinematic Community.” This is the first project in the UK to explore the benefits of film screenings for care home residents and staff. In partnership with the Scottish Care Inspectorate (the scrutiny body that regulates the quality of social care) and regional care homes, the research team has published a resource outlining best-practice principles for using film in care.

–present Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Edinburgh

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