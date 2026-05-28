Italy Declares Red Heatwave Alert For Rome, Three Other Cities
Rome: Italy's health ministry on Thursday declared a red heatwave alert for the cities of Bologna, Florence, Rome and Turin as an unseasonal heatwave sweeps Europe.
The alert, the first of the year in Italy, is issued to warn of "possible negative effects on the health of healthy, active people" and advise the public to stay out of the sun.
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