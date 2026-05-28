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Omdia Q1 2026: Hisense Strengthens Global Leadership in 100-inch+ TVs

28.05.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

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QINGDAO, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, continues to strengthen its leadership in premium display technologies in Q1 2026, and ranks No.1 globally in the 100-inch+ TV category. According to Omdia Q1 2026 data, Hisense's global 100-inch+ TV shipment share reached 55.2%.



Building on its display technology leadership, Hisense continues to expand its premium TV lineup with the UXS, UR9 and UR8 series. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense is advancing the industry with "Natural and Real Color" powered by Chromagic, bringing more lifelike visuals, enhanced eye comfort and improved energy efficiency to consumers worldwide. Positioned as The Pinnacle of TV Tech, UXS represents Hisense's flagship innovation showcase, while UR9 delivers the Ultimate Cinematic experience through premium RGB MiniLED performance. The newly introduced UR8 further expands access to high-quality RGB MiniLED experiences for more households. Across MiniLED models such as U7 and U6 Pro, Hisense continues to strengthen its picture quality leadership through Hi-QLED MiniLED technologies. By combining advanced local dimming and proprietary light control innovations, Hisense delivers more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and sharper details - creating richer contrast and more immersive MiniLED viewing experiences. In Laser display, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of cinematic home entertainment, reinforcing its category leadership through its expanding Laser portfolio. Recently launched, the XR10 flagship Laser projector delivers cinematic-scale visuals with high brightness, rich color expression and reliable long-term performance, offering immersive home theater experiences on screens up to 300 inches. Looking ahead, the upcoming L9Q Pro Laser TV and PX4 Pro Laser Cinema further showcase Hisense's next-generation innovation in ultra-large-screen entertainment, combining breakthrough brightness, refined color performance and premium audiovisual experiences for discerning home cinema enthusiasts. From RGB MiniLED to Laser display, Hisense continues to redefine premium home entertainment through larger screens, more natural and real colors, and more immersive audiovisual experiences for consumers worldwide. About Hisense Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide. Photo -



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