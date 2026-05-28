Healthcare Push In Sukma Brings Sight To Elderly In Hidma's Village

Elderly residents of Puvarti village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, once known for gunfights and landmines and the native village of Maoist leader Hidma, are set to witness a transformation in their lives after undergoing successful cataract surgeries under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan.

Healthcare Initiative Transforms Bastar

With the state declaring the region free from Naxalism on March 31, 2026, the administration has intensified efforts to reach remote villages across Bastar, ensuring access to healthcare and other government welfare schemes. Under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, authorities have prioritised treatment of serious diseases, including cataract, tuberculosis, leprosy, skin diseases, heat stroke, asthma, vitamin A deficiency, anaemia, and malaria, said Sukma Collector Amit Kumar.

Focus on Cataract Surgeries

He added that the objective is to identify cataract patients and ensure surgeries so they can regain their vision. "We have set a target of conducting 1,500 cataract surgeries in Sukma. In the previous phase, 341 surgeries were successfully conducted, and currently, operations are being carried out three days a week at the district hospital," the Collector said. He further noted that 40 patients regained their eyesight between April and May.

"Eye specialists are available, and the entire team is continuously monitoring the campaign. After surgery, patients are provided food, medicines, and meal kits so that they feel supported and are encouraged to bring others forward for treatment," he said Despite limited resources, the team is working with full commitment, he added.

Patients Describe 'New Life' After Surgery

Six cataract patients from interior areas, including Puvarti, were brought to the district hospital and successfully operated upon.

Sharing patient feedback, Collector Amit Kumar said beneficiaries were able to clearly see their family members and children after surgery, describing it as a "new life" for them.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr R.K. Singh, seven patients from remote areas were identified and brought to the district hospital for surgery before being sent back after treatment. He said the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan is helping villagers access healthcare and encouraging others to seek treatment.

Beneficiaries from Puvarti and Konta, speaking in their local Gondi dialect, expressed happiness over the treatment. They said their vision had improved significantly, allowing them to see clearly again and move without difficulty. They also expressed gratitude to the government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for the initiative. (ANI)

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