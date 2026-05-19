Iran Stock Exchange Reopens After War Forced Longest-Ever Shutdown

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Iran reopened its stock exchange on Tuesday after the longest shutdown in its history, caused by the war with the United States and Israel, local media reported.

"After nearly 80 days...the Tehran Stock Exchange reopened this morning," the economic daily Donya-e-Eqtesad reported.

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Trading had been suspended since the start of the war on February 28, when Israeli and US strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the region.

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The market remained closed even after a fragile ceasefire took effect on April 8.

Unlike major global exchanges, Iran's stock market operates largely outside the international financial system due to decades of sanctions and restrictions on foreign investment.

The official IRNA news agency said trading in shares in more than 40 companies affected by war, including firms in the chemical and metal sectors, "will remain suspended for the time being".

The nearly 40-day conflict saw strikes hit parts of Iran's critical infrastructure, including two of the country's largest steel factories, which were put out of action after US-Israeli strikes.

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