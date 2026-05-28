IDB Invest Trinidad Tissues To Expand Caribbean Manufacturing And Export Capacity

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)IDB Invest has signed a financing agreement of up to $30 million with Trinidad Tissues Limited (TTL) – one of the largest integrated tissue manufacturers in the Caribbean, with a strong regional distribution platform and growing export footprint – to help expand its operations across the region.

The investment will support modernised manufacturing, optimised logistics, and increase working-capital capacity to strengthen TTL's regional supply chain and support continued export growth across Caribbean markets. The operation will support improvements in operational efficiency, help expand exports to markets such as Jamaica, Guyana, and Barbados, and drive growth.

“At IDB Invest, we are committed to supporting companies that strengthen the Caribbean's competitiveness and expand regional manufacturing and export capabilities,” said Darryl White, managing director for Caribbean countries at IDB Invest.“This financing will help Trinidad Tissues modernise operations, improve logistics efficiency, and continue expanding across regional markets, while contributing to Trinidad and Tobago's export-diversification agenda. By combining long-term capital with advisory support, we are helping build a stronger manufacturing platform that drives growth and reinforces resilient regional supply chains,” he added.

“This financing marks an important milestone in TTL's long-term growth strategy. The partnership with IDB Invest strengthens our ability to expand manufacturing capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and continue building a resilient Caribbean-based export platform. We believe the region presents significant opportunities for industrial growth, and TTL is well positioned to support that demand with high-quality tissue products manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Bernard Hoeger, general manager for GrandBay Central America and Caribbean markets.

The agreement was signed during Sustainability Week 2026, IDB Invest's flagship event, which brought together more than 800 participants in Barbados - including 350 private-sector companies - to explore business and investment opportunities and support private-sector-led growth across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The financing includes four facilities. Two committed facilities totaling USD 15.2 million will finance capital expenditures, debt refinancing, and trade financing. Two uncommitted facilities totaling USD 14.8 million will support additional capital expenditures and working-capital needs. The committed term loan has a tenor of up to 10 years, with a 24-months grace period, conditions that are not commonly available in the local market.

IDB Invest will also provide advisory services focused on workforce development and leadership-strengthening initiatives, contributing to long-term talent development and operational resilience.

The post IDB Invest – Trinidad Tissues to expand Caribbean Manufacturing and Export Capacity appeared first on Caribbean News Global.