Seven Ante-Mortem Injuries Found On Twisha Sharma's Body, Says MP Advocate General

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, May 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh on Thursday said the High Court, while hearing the Twisha Sharma death case, took note of several crucial aspects, including the presence of seven ante-mortem injuries on the victim's body, indicating the seriousness of the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Prashant Singh said that a plea had been filed seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh by a district court.

“A detailed hearing was held in the matter yesterday. One of the key points considered by the High Court was that seven ante-mortem injuries were found on Twisha Sharma's body, which reflects the gravity of the case,” he said.

He further stated that the investigating team had issued several notices to Giribala Singh, but the required cooperation was allegedly not provided.

“While granting anticipatory bail, the court had clearly mentioned that she would cooperate with the investigation. However, the investigating team did not receive the expected cooperation,” Singh told IANS.

The Advocate General also pointed out that the FIR contains allegations of cruelty and dowry harassment against the accused.

“The FIR clearly mentions that Twisha Sharma was subjected to cruelty. Her unnatural death occurred within six months, making it a case of alleged dowry death. The FIR includes accusations related to dowry demands,” he said.

He added that witness statements recorded during the investigation also support the allegations made in the complaint.

“If the WhatsApp chats are examined, they may further reveal evidence of dowry-related cruelty faced by Twisha Sharma,” Singh added.

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the anticipatory bail granted to former district judge Giribala Singh in connection with the dowry death case of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

The order, delivered on Wednesday, set aside the relief earlier extended by the lower court, through the May 15 order, observing that crucial materials from the case diary and witness statements had not been adequately considered before granting bail.

Justice Devnarayan Mishra revoked the anticipatory bail earlier granted by a Bhopal sessions court, observing that the lower court failed to adequately examine crucial evidence, including case diaries, witness testimonies, and WhatsApp conversations.

The High Court, after reviewing the matter, found that the order suffered from serious infirmities. The bench noted that the trial court had overlooked vital witness testimonies and documentary evidence contained in the case diary, which pointed towards Singh's alleged involvement.