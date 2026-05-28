'Alhamdulillah': 4 UAE, Qatar Residents Win Dh100,000 In Big Ticket Draw

Four men from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines have won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw this May, including a 48-year-old who has been trying his luck for decades and a Filipino national who is still not aware of his win.

The fourth and last weekly e-draw of the month will be held on Monday, June 1 for tickets purchased from May 26 to 31.

Stories of this week's winners, who all live in the Gulf region, reflect hopes among Big Ticket participants that keep them continuing to participate in the raffle.

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Pakistani national Muhammad Anwar UlHaq has been participating in Big Ticket for two decades before he finally won Dh25,000. When he realised his luck had finally turned in his favour, the site supervisor, who has lived in Sharjah for the past 30 years, reacted with deep gratitude, saying, "Alhamdulillah... Thank you Big Ticket."

Purchasing tickets consistently every month with a group of 10 colleagues from his workplace, Muhammad will consider his next steps, with plans for the prize yet to be finalised.

For Mohon Miah MD Sayek Mia, a construction worker from Bangladesh, this is also his first win with Big Ticket. The 29-year-old who has been residing in the UAE for the past three years lives away from his family, who remain back home and has been purchasing tickets alongside a group of 10 friends.

Coming from a hardworking background, the win marks an important turning point in his life. While he is still taking time to process what this means for him, Mohon's focus remains on improving his circumstances and supporting his family in Bangladesh.

Joel Batao, a Filipino national residing in Qatar, still does not know that he was among the four winners in the draw as Big Ticket is still in the process of connecting with him.

The fourth winner in the draw was Areepurath Shanavas Abdulrahiman, an Indian national who lives in the UAE, but received the news while on vacation back home.

June Grand Prize

Apart from the weekly e-draws, the winner of a grand prize of Dh20 million will be announced in Big Ticket's next live draw on Wednesday, June 3.

Those who buy two tickets in a single transaction from May 1 to 24 will automatically be in the running to become one of four finalists whose names will be revealed on Monday, June 1. Then, on June 3, each finalist will step onto the stage and take part in The Big Win game, competing for prizes of up to Dh150,000 each.

Beyond the cash, the Dream Car Series brings two luxury vehicles into the spotlight over the next two months. A Range Rover Velar will be awarded during the June 3 live draw, followed by a BMW X6 on Friday, July 3.

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