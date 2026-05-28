Two Elderly Women Found Dead In Home At Delhi's New Rajender Nagar Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Two elderly women were found dead inside their residence in the New Rajender Nagar area of central Delhi on Thursday, officials said, adding that all possible angles are being examined.

The deceased women, aged around 78 and 80 years, were discovered inside the house in the R Block area after their domestic help noticed a foul smell coming from the premises and found all the doors locked from the inside. The maid subsequently alerted neighbours, following which the police were informed.

According to officials, information regarding the incident was received at around 10:30 a.m.

“The information was conveyed by a maid who works as a cleaner around the porch area of the house. She informed that all the doors of the house were closed and a foul smell was emanating from inside the premises,” a police official said.

Soon after receiving the information, the investigating officer, along with the police staff, reached the spot and entered the premises to inspect the house.

Upon receiving the information, the Investigating Officer, along with other officials, reached the spot. They found two elderly women, namely Chandra Kanta, aged about 80 years, and Saroj Bala, aged about 80 years, lying unconscious inside a room of the house.

“One body was found lying on the bed, while the other was found lying on the floor. A foul smell was emanating from the premises,” the official added.

Police said the residence is a single-storey house with four entry points. During the inspection, officials did not find any signs of forced entry, ransacking, or disturbance inside the premises.

During the local enquiry, police learned that both women had been living together in the house for a long period. Saroj Bala was unmarried, while Chandra Kanta was identified as her sister-in-law.

Following the discovery, the Crime Team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team, and CAT Ambulance were called to the spot for detailed inspection and examination.

The CAT Ambulance team examined both women and declared them dead at the scene.

Police officials said that during the preliminary inspection and interaction with neighbours, no immediate signs of foul play had emerged. However, investigators are continuing to examine all possible aspects related to the deaths.

“During preliminary inspection and enquiry from neighbours, no foul play has come to notice at this stage; however, all possible angles are being thoroughly examined. Both dead bodies are being sent to RML Hospital for proceedings U/s 194 BNSS. Further legal action will be taken accordingly after post-mortem examination,” the official said.

The investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.