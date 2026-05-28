RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

For the fourth time: RATIONAL won the Best Managed Companies Award

28.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At the end of May, RATIONAL won the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time – a seal of quality for excellently managed mid-sized companies. The award is presented by Deloitte Private, Union de Banques Suisses (UBS), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Federation of German Industries (BDI).

The award recognises companies that demonstrate strategic vision, innovative strength, a sustainable management culture, and responsible corporate governance. RATIONAL, the global market leader in thermal food preparation, impressed the expert jury in all four assessment categories: strategy, productivity and innovation, culture and commitment, and governance and finance.

“We are delighted to receive this award,” said Jörg Walter, Chief Financial Officer at RATIONAL, who accepted the prize. "The fact that we have received the Best Managed Companies Award for the fourth time confirms our approach to corporate management. This includes a consistent customer focus, clear individual responsibility based on the 'entrepreneur-within-the-enterprise' principle, and decisions designed to create sustainable value and ensure RATIONAL's long-term stability."

The Best Managed Companies programme is a competition and seal of quality for successful medium-sized firms. Its vision is to build a national and global ecosystem of excellently managed medium-sized companies. A key distinguishing feature of Best Managed Companies is its international scope. It was launched by Deloitte in Canada in the 1990s and has since been successfully introduced in more than 45 countries.

“Good corporate leadership is of central importance, especially in economically challenging times. The Best Managed Companies Award is a well deserved recognition for companies that successfully combine responsibility, foresight, and sustainable action,” says Tobias Vogel, CEO of UBS Europe SE.

For more information, go to rational-online.

Contact:

Rational Aktiengesellschaft

Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209

Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209

E-mail:...

rational-online

Editorial note:

Rational is the global market and technology leader for innovative cooking systems in commercial food preparation. Its customer base ranges from restaurants and hotels to company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons and retirement homes, fast food restaurants, party catering, supermarkets, bakeries and snack outlets, butchers' shops, service stations, and delivery services, including ghost kitchens.

According to company estimates, the potential global market for combi ovens is around 4.8 million professional kitchens, around 75 percent of whom still use traditional cooking equipment. All these appliances can be replaced with intelligent cooking systems – the iCombi, the iVario and the iHexagon. In this way customers can improve the quality of their food and save money. In addition, Rational offers a large variety of services for customers, such as accessories, care products, service parts, training, and technical services.

The results of the unique customer benefit philosophy include market leadership, growth, profitability, and stability, as reflected in the following key figures from 2025: global market share of 50 percent, sales revenues of 1,260 million euros, EBIT of 333 million euros, EBIT margin of 26 percent, equity ratio of 80 percent.

28.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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