US Secretary Of State Congratulates Azerbaijan On Independence Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The message was published on the official website of the US Department of State.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

Over the past year, we have elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership, culminating in Vice President JD Vance and President Ilham Aliyev signing a Strategic Partnership Charter in Baku. We look forward to further enhancing our partnership by expanding regional connectivity, economic ties, and security cooperation.

The United States applauds Azerbaijan's commitment to durable peace in the South Caucasus and looks forward to continuing our collaboration on these efforts. We look forward to deepening our partnership this coming year and into the future," Marco Rubio said.