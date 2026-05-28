International Contest Announced In Baku Under TOMA Tapestry And Textile Art Initiative

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) An international contest has been announced in Baku within the framework of the TOMA initiative for tapestry and textile art.

TOMA is a cultural Initiative established in memory of Professor Tamilla Mammadova dedicated to textile art, particularly tapestry. It seeks to revitalize and promote art textile within national and international contemporary discourse, bridging heritage and innovation, science and practice.

Within the framework of the presentation of this international initiative dedicated to tapestry art, we invite artists, designers, and authors working in the field of textile art to participate in this international competition.

About Contest

World of tapestry

In memory of Tamilla Mammadova

TOMA is an international cultural initiative dedicated to contemporary tapestry and textile art.

Established in memory of Professor Tamilla Mammadova, the project aims to expand the dialogue between traditional textile thinking and contemporary artistic practice. TOMA approaches tapestry not simply as decorative craft, but as a living artistic language connected to memory, material, space, and contemporary visual culture.

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