Michael P. Cameron

Professor of Economics, University of Waikato

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Michael Cameron is Professor of Economics in the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics (SAFE). He is also a Research Associate in Te Ngira - Institute for Population Research, as well as the Director of Teaching and Learning for SAFE. He was a PGDA Visiting Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University from 2015-16.

Michael is Vice President of the Population Association of New Zealand (PANZ), and Vice President - New Zealand of the Australia New Zealand Regional Science Association International (ANZRSAI). He is co-editor of the Australasian Journal of Regional Studies, and associate editor of the Journal of Economic Surveys. He is a member of the Social Sciences Panel of the Royal Society of New Zealand Te Apārangi Marsden Fund for 2023.

His current research interests include population, health and development issues (including the social impacts of alcohol outlet density, the measurement of population ageing, migration, health applications of non-market valuation and discrete choice modelling, and cost-effectiveness analysis of public health interventions), population modelling and stochastic modelling, financial literacy and economics education.

–present Associate Professor in Economics, Waikato University

2007 University of Waikato, PhD / Economics

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