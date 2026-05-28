Quote Of The Day By Idowu Koyenikan: 'When You Work On Something That Only Has The Capacity To Make You 5 Dollars...'

MENAFN - Live Mint):“When you work on something that only has the capacity to make you 5 dollars, it does not matter how much harder you work - the most you will make is 5 dollars.”

Idowu Koyenikan's quote comes from his book Wealth for All: Living a Life of Success at the Edge of Your Ability (published in 2015). It means that hard work alone is not enough; choosing valuable opportunities determines the level of success you achieve.

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The quote explains that effort without vision has limits. A person may work extremely hard, but if the opportunity, job or goal itself has very little value, the rewards will always remain small. Success depends not only on hard work but also on working in the right direction and choosing opportunities with growth potential.

The quote encourages people to think bigger and invest their energy wisely. Instead of staying stuck in situations that offer limited growth, one should develop skills, knowledge and ideas that create opportunities on a larger scale. Smart decisions combined with dedication can lead to meaningful success and financial growth, but on the other hand, if the decision is taken in greed, jealousy from others, and in chaos, the results will surely be negative, as you will invest your energy in something you don't like and are not dedicated to.

This quote resonates because many people confuse being busy with being productive. It reminds us that endless effort alone cannot guarantee success if the opportunity itself is limited. The message inspires individuals to focus on growth, learning, and greater possibilities rather than settling for small ambitions. In other words, enhance your skills, upgrade your thinking capacity, and the best will be there for you.

It also connects with students, professionals and entrepreneurs who dream of achieving more in life. The quote teaches that true progress happens when people challenge themselves, think beyond limitations, and choose paths that allow their talent and hard work to create greater rewards.

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1. Develop Valuable Skills: Focus on learning skills that are in demand and have long-term value. Communication, leadership, technology and creativity can open up more opportunities and improve your future growth.

2. Think Beyond Comfort: Do not remain satisfied with situations that offer no improvement. Challenge yourself to explore new ideas, careers or opportunities that can lead to better results in life.

3. Invest in Learning: Read books, attend workshops and gain knowledge regularly. Continuous learning helps you discover smarter ways to grow personally, professionally, and financially.

4. Set Bigger Goals: Aim for goals that inspire progress and development. Small thinking limits potential, while ambitious goals encourage innovation, confidence and determination.

5. Work Smart with Hard Work: Hard work is important, but strategy matters equally. Plan your efforts carefully and focus on tasks that create meaningful impact and long-term rewards.

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Idowu Koyenikan is a Nigerian-American author, entrepreneur and motivational speaker known for his inspiring thoughts on success, leadership and personal growth. He gained recognition through his bestselling book Wealth for All: Living a Life of Success at the Edge of Your Ability. His writings encourage people to think differently, pursue excellence and unlock their true potential through discipline, vision and continuous self-improvement.