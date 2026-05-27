Qatar's Personalised Cake Trend Boosts Demand For Cake Artists

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's growing appetite for designer cakes is driving demand for skilled cake artists, with bakeries and hospitality businesses reporting sharp increases in orders during festive seasons and special occasions, it is learnt.

Consumers are increasingly seeking customised creations for weddings, family gatherings, birthdays, and national celebrations, reflecting the rising popularity of personalised desserts in the country's expanding food and hospitality sector.





One of Estor's creations.

Cake artists Alex Solano of Lebon Hospitality and Erwin Estor of Valinor Bakery told 'Gulf Times' that bespoke cakes have become an essential feature of celebrations in Qatar, particularly among Qatari families who value exceptional and personalised designs for important occasions.

The trend comes as Qatar's broader foodservice and hospitality sectors continue to expand, driven by rising tourism, population growth, and increasing consumer spending, according to a Research and Markets report recently published by Yahoo Finance. The report indicated that Qatar's foodservice market is expected to sustain growth in the coming years due to strong demand for diverse dining and hospitality experiences.

According to Solano, the sector's expansion is creating more opportunities for skilled cake artists and pastry specialists like him.“With the huge demand for designer cakes, the demand for cake artists also rises. This boosts the industry and provides more opportunities for us,” Solano said.





Erwin Estor says customers prefer cakes that reflect personal themes, family traditions, or cultural elements.

However, he stressed that cake artistry requires more than technical training alone. He noted that cake artistry is largely driven by talent and creativity, adding that while the craft can be learned and refined through experience and training, it may not suit everyone aspiring to become a cake artist.

Solano also expressed appreciation for the investments businesses and hospitality establishments are making to develop culinary talent in Qatar.

“I'm thankful that Qatar and the industry itself are investing in talent and providing appropriate training to further enhance our skills,” he said.

Solano pointed out that the number of businesses catering to customers seeking decorative cakes and dessert concepts has risen significantly in recent years. Rather than viewing the growing competition negatively, he believes it benefits the industry as a whole.

“This is good for the industry, for cake artists, and especially for the country, which offers a wide array of food and beverage options that help boost the hospitality sector,” he said.

For cake artists like Estor, festive seasons often translate into intense demand.

“The demand for designer or artisan cakes in Qatar is often high during special occasions such as Qatar National Day (QND), Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha holidays, as well as birthdays, anniversaries, and especially weddings,” he said.

Estor noted that during the recent Eid al-Fitr holidays, orders at their bakery skyrocketed to 10 times the average daily level, highlighting what he described as a huge and steadily growing market for customised cakes. He said many customers prefer cakes that reflect personal themes, family traditions, or cultural elements, making designer cakes a centrepiece of celebrations and social gatherings.

“Customers, the majority of whom are Qataris, prefer unique cakes for occasions like parties and family gatherings. It has become part of their culture,” he pointed out.

Estor added that while bakeries continue to attract new clients, repeat customers remain a strong pillar of the business.“We receive orders both from regular customers and new ones, but the rate of return customers is high,” he said.

During QND celebrations, Estor recalled that they sometimes receive more than 50 orders for themed cakes alone, underscoring the scale of demand during major national events. Echoing Solano's observations, Estor also noted a visible increase in the number of specialised cake shops opening across the country in recent years, which he said reflects the growing popularity of designer cakes and desserts in Qatar's food and beverage scene.

Industry reports continue to support the strong outlook for Qatar's food and hospitality markets. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, Qatar's foodservice market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, supported by tourism growth, evolving consumer preferences, and rising demand for dining and catering experiences.