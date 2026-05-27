War Update: 256 Clashes Reported On Frontline As Fighting Intensifies Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update released at 22:00.

Russian forces launched one missile strike using a single missile, carried out 43 airstrikes, and dropped 134 guided aerial bombs. Russian troops also deployed 5,392 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,929 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four combat clashes were recorded. Russian forces carried out 51 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched ten assaults near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and toward Izbytske and Ternova. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times toward Kivsharivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and near Novoiehorivka. One battle is underway.

Ukrainees Russian claim of capturing Hraniv village in Kharkiv region

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten Russian attempts to advance toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Torske, Yampil, and near Kolodiazi and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped six Russian assaults near Zakitne, Kalenyky, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack near Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces fought off 12 Russian assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, and Illinivka.

The Pokrovsk sector remained the most intense, with Russian troops launching 47 attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zatyshok, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is still continuing.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces killed 41 Russian soldiers and wounded 12 more in the Pokrovsk sector alone. Ukrainian troops also destroyed nine vehicles, six pieces of special equipment, one ground robotic system, and a fuel and lubricants depot. A Russian tank, three vehicles, one piece of special equipment, two artillery guns, 124 personnel shelters, and a drone control point were damaged. In addition, 164 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped one Russian assault toward Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, 27 Russian attacks were recorded near Rybne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, and toward Novozaporizhzhia, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted five assaults near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Plavni, and Mali Shcherbaky.

No active offensive operations by Russian troops were reported in the Prydniprovske sector.

Ukrainian drones strike Nebo-SV radar, Buk-M2 air defense command vehicle, enemy warehouses

The General Staff said no significant changes were observed in other sectors of the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, have reached approximately 1,358,950 personnel.