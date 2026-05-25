Qatar Budget Records QR10 Billion Deficit In Q1 2026
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, May 25, 2026, that the State's general budget recorded a deficit of QR10.3 billion during the first quarter of 2026.
In a statement posted on its official account on the social media platform X, the Ministry said total revenues during the quarter amounted to approximately QR37.8 billion, marking a 23.5 percent decrease compared to the same quarter of 2025.
The statement added that oil revenues during the quarter totaled QR32.7 billion, while non-oil revenues amounted to QR 5.1 billion.
Total expenditures reached approximately QR48.1 billion, reflecting a 3.7 percent decrease compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025.
The Ministry of Finance indicated that expenditures during the same quarter were distributed as follows: QR17.9 billion for salaries and wages, QR19.1 billion for current expenditures, QR10.3 billion for major capital expenditures, and QR 0.659 billion for minor capital expenditures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment