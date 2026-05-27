Navid Teimouri

PhD Candidate, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a final year PhD student at the University of Queensland. My research focuses on the meat industry and its efforts to influence research, particularly nutrition and environmental research, and its reach to the public. Prior to commencing my research degree, I have completed two Master's degrees in Peace and Conflict Studies and Business Psychology. I am interested in Public Health research generally, with a focus on nutrition and policy.

–present Higher Degree of Research Student, The University of Queensland

2021 The University of Queensland, Master of Peace and Conflict Studies

ExperienceEducation