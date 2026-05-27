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Off Leash K9 Training Of Syracuse Educates Dog Owners On Positive Reinforcement Training Options
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse is sharing information with local dog owners about reward-based training, including its Basic Marker MasteryTM program for dogs and owners who want a structured starting point for foundational obedience.
Basic Marker MasteryTM is a four-week training program that uses positive reinforcement methods, markers, and clicker training. The program is designed to help owners build clearer communication with their dogs while introducing practical obedience skills that can support daily routines at home and in public settings.
The program introduces dogs to foundation commands such as“come,”“sit,” and“place.” It also includes an introduction to the OLK9 slip lead and loose-leash walking. A 15-foot leash, clicker, and slip lead are included with the program.
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse notes that Basic Marker MasteryTM does not use e-collars or prong collars. Instead, the program focuses on reward-based methods, confidence building, marker training, and consistent owner communication.
In addition to Basic Marker MasteryTM, Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse offers Basic Obedience Training, Basic & Advanced Training, Board and Train, Puppy Training Consultation, Puppy Jump Start, Therapy Dog Preparation, Reactive/Fearful/Aggressive Dog Training, and private in-home training options. Program recommendations may vary based on a dog's age, behavior, training history, and the owner's goals.
Dog owners in the Syracuse area who are interested in reward-based training or other structured dog training options can contact Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse to learn more about available programs and discuss which option may be appropriate for their dog.
About Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse provides dog training programs for owners in the Syracuse, New York area. Training options include obedience training, board and train programs, puppy training, positive reinforcement training, therapy dog preparation, reactive and aggressive dog training, and private in-home dog training. The business works with owners to help improve communication, obedience, manners, and behavior-related concerns through structured training programs.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse
Phone: (315) 401-0045
Email:...
Website:
Basic Marker MasteryTM is a four-week training program that uses positive reinforcement methods, markers, and clicker training. The program is designed to help owners build clearer communication with their dogs while introducing practical obedience skills that can support daily routines at home and in public settings.
The program introduces dogs to foundation commands such as“come,”“sit,” and“place.” It also includes an introduction to the OLK9 slip lead and loose-leash walking. A 15-foot leash, clicker, and slip lead are included with the program.
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse notes that Basic Marker MasteryTM does not use e-collars or prong collars. Instead, the program focuses on reward-based methods, confidence building, marker training, and consistent owner communication.
In addition to Basic Marker MasteryTM, Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse offers Basic Obedience Training, Basic & Advanced Training, Board and Train, Puppy Training Consultation, Puppy Jump Start, Therapy Dog Preparation, Reactive/Fearful/Aggressive Dog Training, and private in-home training options. Program recommendations may vary based on a dog's age, behavior, training history, and the owner's goals.
Dog owners in the Syracuse area who are interested in reward-based training or other structured dog training options can contact Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse to learn more about available programs and discuss which option may be appropriate for their dog.
About Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse provides dog training programs for owners in the Syracuse, New York area. Training options include obedience training, board and train programs, puppy training, positive reinforcement training, therapy dog preparation, reactive and aggressive dog training, and private in-home dog training. The business works with owners to help improve communication, obedience, manners, and behavior-related concerns through structured training programs.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training of Syracuse
Phone: (315) 401-0045
Email:...
Website:
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