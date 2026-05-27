Robinhood Stock Rises As AI Trading Plans Spark Fresh Momentum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Robinhood shares rose more than 2% to around $76 after the brokerage outlined plans for agent-based stock trading. The company will let customers use automated agents for trades and credit card purchases. The move adds a new product push as HOOD tries to regain market strength.

Robinhood Builds New Agent Trading Feature

Robinhood plans to let customers deploy automated agents inside separate trading accounts. These accounts will sit apart from a customer's main Robinhood account. Therefore, the company can test the product while limiting direct exposure to primary portfolios.

The feature will start with stock trading before Robinhood expands it to other markets. The company expects future support for derivatives, crypto, and prediction markets. This would place the tool across several major products on the platform.

Robinhood already offers crypto trading, stock trading, options, retirement products, and prediction markets. As a result, the new feature fits its broader push into multi-asset trading. The brokerage wants to keep users active across more financial products.

Credit Card Purchases Add Another Use Case

Robinhood also plans to connect automated agents to its Robinhood Gold credit card. Users will be able to allow the agents to make purchases on their behalf. The agents can also act when prices fall below a user-set level.

The company said users will control spending limits on these card accounts. They will also be able to require manual approval before purchases happen. Therefore, Robinhood aims to reduce the risk of unwanted activity.

The product still carries operational and user-control risks because agents can act automatically. However, Robinhood said it built controls for trade and purchase approval. The company wants early users to test the service under defined limits.

HOOD Stock Gains Despite Weak Crypto Market

HOOD stock rose more than 2% after the product update reached the market. The stock traded near $76, according to TradingView data. The move came even as crypto-linked stocks weakened with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market.

Robinhood shares have remained under pressure over the longer term. The stock has fallen more than 34% year-to-date. It has also dropped more than 37% over the last six months.

The decline followed a weaker crypto cycle after Bitcoin reached a high in October 2025. Robinhood 's business often reflects activity in retail trading and digital assets. Therefore, lower crypto activity has weighed on sentiment around the stock.

The company still has several possible growth drivers tied to product expansion. Its planned agent trading feature could increase platform use if customers adopt it. In addition, its prediction markets business gives Robinhood another growth channel.

Robinhood may also gain attention from the planned SpaceX public offering. Elon Musk's company has selected Robinhood as one route for retail access to shares. That role could strengthen Robinhood's profile before the offering.

The latest announcement shows Robinhood's attempt to expand beyond simple trading access. The company now wants to combine brokerage tools, card spending, and automated execution. For HOOD stock, the update added near-term momentum during a weak crypto session.

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