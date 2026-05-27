Govt To Convene Steel Industry Meet To Address Challenges In Stainless & Specialty Steel Segments

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in coordination with the Ministry of Steel, is convening a joint stakeholder consultation to address key challenges facing India's steel industry, particularly in the stainless steel and specialty steel segments.

The consultation will be jointly chaired by Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, and will bring together steel manufacturers, end-users, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to deliberate on critical issues related to production, processes, and quality across these sectors.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 5:00 PM at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, and will be conducted in a hybrid mode, enabling both in-person and virtual participation.

The video conferencing link for online attendees will be shared separately in due course, and a detailed minute-to-minute programme is expected to be circulated in advance of the session.

The consultation aims to facilitate open industry dialogue and gather actionable feedback and suggestions from key stakeholders, with a view to strengthening India's steel manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the sector's growth and global competitiveness.

(KNN Bureau)