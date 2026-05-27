Techmediabreaks Blusky AI Inc. (BSAI) Advancing Modular 'AI Factory' Design To Accelerate Scaling

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amidst increased AI adoption and rising demand, BluSky AI (OTC: BSAI) is advancing a modular, deployment-first approach designed to align infrastructure availability with the growing need for high-performance computing.“The company's strategy centers on its Distributed Neocloud model, which is being developed to support machine learning workloads and inference computing without the limitations associated with legacy cloud environments,” reads a recent article.

“At the core of this approach is BluSky AI's proprietary SkyMod architecture-next-generation modular data centers engineered as scalable 'AI factories.' These units are designed for rapid deployment, with the goal of reducing the time required to bring new AI infrastructure online. Traditional data center projects can take several years to complete, depending on permitting, construction, and power availability. BluSky AI's management believes that modular systems may help narrow this timeline by enabling capacity to be added incrementally as demand evolves.”

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About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI will be the Neocloud of the future-purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories that will provide speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI will empower small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BSAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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